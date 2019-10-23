fbpx
Appeals court set to hear arguments over Trump's tax returns

Appeals court set to hear arguments over Trump’s tax returns

By: The Associated Press October 23, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s lawyers are ready to urge a federal appeals court to reverse a lower-court’s conclusion that his tax returns can be turned over to state prosecutors. The lawyers will appear before the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Wednesday morning to urge a three-judge panel to reject ...

