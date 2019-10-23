fbpx
Home / News / Contractor pleads guilty to filing false tax returns

By: Daily Record Staff October 23, 2019 0

A Rochester contractor has admitted to tax evasion charges. Jason Bassett, 43, pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return Tuesday before U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford. He’s facing a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Bassett owned and operated a paving and sealing company, which provided both personal and ...

