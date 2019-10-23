fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for October 24, 2019

Court Calendars for October 24, 2019

By: Special to The Daily Record October 23, 2019 0

Appellate Division S.F. Hancock Ceremonial Courtroom (Syracuse) 10 a.m. 1121.0—People v Juan Ramos - Robert J Gallamore - Amy Leigh Hallenbeck 1122.0—People v Xavion Williams - Piotr Banasiak - Kenneth H Tyler Jr 1123.0—People v Ryan Laws - Pro Se - Bruce A Rosekrans 1124.0—People v Walter C O’Connor - Adam H Van Buskirk - Christopher T Valdina 1125.0—People v Walter C ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo