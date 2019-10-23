fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Reasonable doubt: People v. Gonzalez

Fourth Department – Reasonable doubt: People v. Gonzalez

By: Daily Record Staff October 23, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Reasonable doubt Medical examiner’s testimony – Circumstantial evidence People v. Gonzalez KA 16-02147 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of first-degree manslaughter based on his alleged unintentional killing of the 13-month-old son of his then-girlfriend. The defendant was arrested five years after ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo