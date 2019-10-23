fbpx
Ginsburg wins Berggruen Prize for ‘thinker’ whose ideas changed society

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes  October 23, 2019 0

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the 2019 winner of the Berggruen Prize for Culture and Philosophy, a $1 million award given annually to a “thinker whose ideas are shaping human self-understanding to advance humankind.” The 86-year-old justice will donate the money to charity, the Berggruen Institute said. Ginsburg was lauded by the jury that chose her “for ...

