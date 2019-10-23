fbpx
Matrimonial Matters: College expenses and divorce

By: Sara Stout Ashcraft October 23, 2019 0

Among family lawyers there is a saying, “You can’t make your parents pay for your college — unless they are divorced.” For many years, parties in a matrimonial action paid scarce attention to two provisions: paying for health care and paying for college. It used to be uncommon for parents to cause problems about either ...

