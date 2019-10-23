fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Paralegal sidelines as a mannequin model

Paralegal sidelines as a mannequin model

Robotic movements keep audiences guessing

By: Bennett Loudon October 23, 2019 0

Carrie Schreiner didn’t just play with Barbie Dolls as a girl, she wanted to be one. Schreiner, 58, a full-time paralegal at Faraci Lange LLP, has been a part-time mannequin model for more than 40 years, and she has based her poses on the design of the iconic toy. “I’ve always tried to make myself feel like ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo