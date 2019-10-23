fbpx
Home / News / Rochester man sentenced for robbery spree

Rochester man sentenced for robbery spree

By: Daily Record Staff October 23, 2019 0

A Rochester man has been sentenced to seven years and eight months in federal prison for a series of robberies. Tayvon Rosier, 32, who was convicted of four counts of Hobbs Act robbery, committed a series of armed robberies at Rochester stores in February 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The crimes include: On Feb. 13, ...

