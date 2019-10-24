fbpx
Home / News / 'America's toughest sheriff' wants more from Trump pardon

‘America’s toughest sheriff’ wants more from Trump pardon

By: The Washington Post Edvard Pettersson October 24, 2019

Joe Arpaio, once known as “America’s toughest sheriff,” isn’t content to be the first recipient of a criminal pardon from President Donald Trump. The former top lawman in Maricopa County, Arizona, wants his conviction thrown out as well. Arpaio made a name for himself targeting Latinos in the Phoenix area with traffic stops only on the suspicion ...

