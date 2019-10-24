fbpx
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for October 25, 2019

Court Calendars for October 25, 2019

By: Special to The Daily Record October 24, 2019 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Ida Burnett v Davaja Lewis, 40 Third St – Craig D Carson 2—Sadam R Attalah v Jasmine Sanders, 100 Magnolia St – Richard Goldberg 3—Gardena Holdings LLC v Joyce English, 5 Lorimer St – John Nacca 4—Gardena Holdings LLC v Alveda Hines, 5 Lorimer St – John Nacca 5—Greenline Management Rochester LLC v Jean ...

