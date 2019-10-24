fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Juror bias: People v. Hernandez

Fourth Department – Juror bias: People v. Hernandez

By: Daily Record Staff October 24, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Juror bias Unequivocal assurance – Miranda – Interrogation People v. Hernandez KA 17-01068 Appealed from Seneca County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of two counts of assault. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed and ordered a new trial. The court held that a juror’s insistence that a police officer is ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo