fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Lay witness identification: People v. Graham

Fourth Department – Lay witness identification: People v. Graham

By: Daily Record Staff October 24, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Lay witness identification Surveillance video – Foundation – Ineffective assistance of counsel - Hearsay People v. Graham KA 16-00756 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a jury verdict convicting him of murder. The defendant’s conviction stems from his conduct in shooting the victim in the back of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo