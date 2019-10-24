fbpx
Home / News / Immunity would cover Fifth Avenue shooting, Trump attorney argues

Immunity would cover Fifth Avenue shooting, Trump attorney argues

By: The Washington Post Ann E. Marimow and Jonathan O’Connell  October 24, 2019 0

NEW YORK - President Donald Trump’s private attorney said Wednesday that the president could not be investigated or prosecuted as long as he is in the White House, even for shooting someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue. The claim of “temporary presidential immunity” from Trump’s private attorney William Consovoy came in court in response to ...

