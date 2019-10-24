fbpx
Rose McGowan sues alleging intimidation by Weinstein, others

By: The Associated Press By ANDREW DALTON October 24, 2019 0

  LOS ANGELES — Actress Rose McGowan filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday alleging that Harvey Weinstein and two of his former attorneys engaged in racketeering to silence her and derail her career before she accused him of rape. The suit filed in Los Angeles names as defendants Weinstein, attorneys David Boies and Lisa Bloom and their law ...

