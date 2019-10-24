fbpx
Three honored for defense work

Three honored for defense work

Defense Community Celebration is Saturday

By: Bennett Loudon October 24, 2019 0

Three local attorneys will be honored Saturday at the Defense Community Celebration at Rochester Institute of Technology. This year’s Jeffrey A. Jacobs Award winners are Jessica Lauren Naclerio of the Foti Law Firm and D. Scott Young of Ashcraft Franklin & Young. Anthony Leavy is the winner of the 2019 Excellence in Indigent Adult Representation in Family ...

