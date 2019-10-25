fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Anti-abuse advocate sues ethics body over billboard fight

Anti-abuse advocate sues ethics body over billboard fight

By: The Associated Press Marina Villeneuve October 25, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Florida woman has sued New York’s ethics commission over its demand that she register as a lobbyist because she paid for billboards to criticize the state’s molestation laws. Kat Sullivan said in a lawsuit filed in state court Wednesday that the state Joint Commission on Public Ethics is conducting an “abusive” ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo