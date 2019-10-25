fbpx
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for October 28, 2019

Court Calendars for October 28, 2019

By: Special to The Daily Record October 25, 2019 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Wilma Peterson v Javon Hope, Cameron Hope, et al, 149 Knickerbocker St – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Snug Harbor Realty LLC v Ashley Howard, 14 Snug Harbor Court – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Snug Harbor Realty LLC v Tomassa Smith, 143 Snug Harbor Court – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Liran Froind v Ashley Adams, 339 Columbia ...

