fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Federal judge holds DeVos in contempt in loan case, slaps Education Department with $100,000 fine

Federal judge holds DeVos in contempt in loan case, slaps Education Department with $100,000 fine

By: The Washington Post Danielle Douglas-Gabriel October 25, 2019 0

A federal judge on Thursday held Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in contempt for violating an order to stop collecting loan payments from former Corinthian Colleges students. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim of the U.S. District Court in San Francisco slapped the Education Department with a $100,000 fine for violating a preliminary injunction. Money from the fine will ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo