Home / News / Former chairman of Rochester Housing Authority facing new charges

Former chairman of Rochester Housing Authority facing new charges

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2019 0

Former Rochester Housing Authority George H. Moses is facing new federal charges. A federal grand jury has returned a 28-count superseding indictment charging Moses, 50, with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Moses is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 ...

