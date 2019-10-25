fbpx
Judgments Recorded July 1, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded July 1, 2019 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT CIANCIOLA, JAMES 669 NORTH WINTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: HOFFER, NATHAN Amount: $716.85 COLICCI, VICTORIA 310 BOUCKHART AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622 Favor: JEFFERSON CAPITAL SYSTEMS LLC Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS LLP Amount: $2,028.63 GADSDEN, ELIZABETH 129 WHISPERING PINES CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: BARCLAYS BANK DELAWARE Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS LLP Amount: $11,731.08 INTHAVONG, SONGKANE 193 LUX STREET, ROCHESTER NY ...

