fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded July 2, 2019

Judgments Recorded July 2, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded July 2, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BELL, KENNETH 121 GRECIAN PARKWAY, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Amount: $971.17 BROWN, STEVEN 36 JAMEE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: NATIONAL COLLEGIATE STUDENT LOAN TRUST 2006-1 A DELAWARE STATUTORY TRUST Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS LLP Amount: $19,566.19 DEMERSMAN, JENNA M 2150 WESTSIDE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: NATIONAL COLLEGIATE STUDENT LOAN TRUST 2007-1 A DELAWARE STATUTORY TRUST Attorney: FORSTER ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo