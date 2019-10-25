fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Justice Department investigation of Russia probe is criminal in nature, person familiar with case says

Justice Department investigation of Russia probe is criminal in nature, person familiar with case says

By: The Washington Post Matt Zapotosky October 25, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - The federal prosecutor tapped by Attorney General William Barr to examine the origins of the FBI’s probe of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign is conducting an investigation officials consider criminal in nature, according to a person familiar with the matter. Barr tapped Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham in May to review the FBI’s investigation, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo