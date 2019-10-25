fbpx
Liens Filed Recorded July 1, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded July 1, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded July 1, 2019 FEDERAL TAX LIEN CLARK, MICHAEL J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $24,037.00 COSTA, ANTHONY D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $28,854.99 DANDREA, ANNIKA T Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $37,971.97 DINITTO, ANTHONY A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $2,502.12 HASENAUER, JOHN J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $29,932.68 HIGBEE, KATHLEEN C Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $6,154.56 KITTLES, ERIC L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $17,680.55 MENARD, JOHN I Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,355.00 PADDOCK, MEREDETH A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $19,994.37 QUARLES, CERESE L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $15,450.28 SELVAGGIO, SALVATORE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $21,404.80 SPRANCMANIS, ARNIS Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $29,418.69 TYLER, JEB Favor: USA/IRS Amount: ...

