Liens Filed Recorded July 1, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded July 1, 2019 FEDERAL TAX LIEN BOWICK, EDITH V Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $94,907.52 CARLISAS HOME AWAY FROM HOME DAYCAR Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $3,392.47

