fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded October 7, 2019

Mortgages Recorded October 7, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 7, 2019                  107   NOT PROVIDED CLAYTON, GERALD R & CLAYTON, SUZANNE G Property Address: 11 SOUTH VILLAGE TRAIL, PENFIELD NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $220,000.00 HALEY, BONNIE J & HALEY, JEFFERY Property Address: 98 ALBEMARLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MIDFIRST BANK Amount: $4,068.62 LEWIS, WILMA K Property Address: 3870 WEST  ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $30,138.60 ONE MEDLEY CENTER LLC Property Address: 1 MEDLEY ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo