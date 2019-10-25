fbpx
Mortgages Recorded October 8, 2019

Mortgages Recorded October 8, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 8, 2019                  77   NOT PROVIDED KUEBEL, JEFFREY RUSSELL Property Address: 86 BELMONT ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $55,000.00 NORTH COAST PERSONAL STORAGE LLC Property Address: 2425 UNION STREET, OGDEN NY Lender: THOMPSON, BRIGITTE JEAN Amount: $160,000.00 14420 REED, DOROTHY N & REED, STEPHEN M Property Address: 3529 SWEDEN WALKER ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $50,000.00 14450 THERING, CARRIE ...

