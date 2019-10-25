fbpx
Second Circuit – Sex discrimination: Bentley v. AutoZoners LLC, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sex discrimination Pretext – Employee misconduct – Supervisor – Employment actions – Plaintiff deposition testimony Bentley v. AutoZoners LLC, et al. 18-2441-cv Judges Winter, Cabranes, and Raggi Background: The plaintiff appealed from an award of summary judgment to the defendants on her state law claims of sex discrimination, retaliation, and hostile work ...

