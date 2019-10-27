fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded July 2, 2019

Judgments Recorded July 2, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded July 2, 2019 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT LINDOR, MEVOLI Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR WHITE, KEVIN D JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WIBBE, CHRISTOPHER J Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WILLIAMS, DIVINE Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER WILLIAMS, JULIUS D Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WILLIAMS, MICHAEL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WILLIAMS, SHAROD Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WILSON, COREY Favor: NEW YORK STATE ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo