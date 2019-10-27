fbpx
Judgments Recorded July 3, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded July 3, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALEXANDER, SHANIQUA et ano 218 MEADOW FARM APARTMENT 3, NORTH CHILI NY 14514 Favor: CROWN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN & ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $15,077.86 ANDULA, ADAM 4ORCHARD ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 Favor: VELOCITY INVESTMENTS, LLC. Attorney: MALEN AND ASSOC PC Amount: $3,945.74 BAILEY, PATRICIA A 2358 MANITOU ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 Favor: UNIFUND CCR LLC Attorney: MULLOOLY JEFFREY ROONEY & FLYNN ...

