Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens Filed Recorded July 2, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded July 2, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2019 0

LIENS FILED Recorded July 2, 2019 FEDERAL TAX LIEN PAGE, MICHAEL A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $15,284.04 SEALE, ROCKEY U Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $18,888.52 SUDORE, CARL Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $310,789.00 LIEN RELEASE ALS BOILER AND CHILLER REMOVALS Favor: USA/IRS HALL, JOSEPH A Favor: USA/IRS 195 GREENWAY BOULEVARD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428

