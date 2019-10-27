fbpx
Mortgages Recorded October 9, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 9, 2019                  105   14420 GATHERS, BREANNA Property Address: 3224 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $35,000.00 14428 HIMES, MICHAEL T Property Address: 16 JAMES HOLLOW DRIVE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $205,000.00 14445 DEFRANCO, BOBBI & DEFRANCO, BOBBI Property Address: 239 WEST SPRUCE STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $77,825.00 14450 AUBERGER, JOHN D Property Address: ...

