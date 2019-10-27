fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney Recorded May 3, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded May 3, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded May 10, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE PEAK PERFORMANCE PHYSICAL THERAPY AND SPORTS TRAINING 161 EAST COMMERCIAL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14445 MONROE DOING BUSINESS AS FILED   IGNIZIO, JOSEPH 225 LATTA ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 1461 WILDER, TIFFANI NIKKOL 71 ALFORD STEET UP, ROCHESTER NY 14609 LADAROLA, DIANA HUBER 81 COUNTRY DOWNS CIRCLE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 DI NARDO, GRETCHEN DIANE 4 WINDSCAPE PARK, PITTSFORD ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo