Home / News / Jury awards nearly $20 million to police sergeant told to ‘tone down your gayness’

Jury awards nearly $20 million to police sergeant told to ‘tone down your gayness’

By: The Washington Post Allyson Chiu October 28, 2019 0

St. Louis County Police Department Sgt. Keith Wildhaber had more than 15 years of experience on the force when he applied for a promotion in 2014, and by all accounts, he was a strong candidate. But shortly after Wildhaber applied, he said he was informed that there was one thing standing in his way of ...

