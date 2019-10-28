fbpx
Murder defendant gets new trial

Murder defendant gets new trial

Court of Appeals affirms Fourth Department

By: Bennett Loudon October 28, 2019

The state’s highest court has upheld a lower court decision to reverse a murder verdict and grant a new trial to a Syracuse doctor who was convicted of killing his wife in July 2015. Robert Neulander, 68, was found guilty of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence and sentenced to 20 years to life in prison ...

