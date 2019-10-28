fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sale of nearly 80 Robert Morgan apartment properties now official

Sale of nearly 80 Robert Morgan apartment properties now official

By: Kevin Oklobzija October 28, 2019 0

The sale of a massive chunk of Robert Morgan's real estate empire is now official, which should clear the way for the under-siege Rochester developer to make whole his investors. Morgan Properties, a real estate investment and management conglomerate based in King of Prussia, Pa., has acquired nearly 80 apartment communities comprising more than 18,000 units from ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo