fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / WH official won’t testify in impeachment probe without order

WH official won’t testify in impeachment probe without order

By: The Associated Press By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER October 28, 2019 0

WASHINGTON — A former White House national security official defied a House subpoena Monday, prompting the Democrat leading the impeachment probe to declare that President Donald Trump's administration is "building a powerful case" for his impeachment. Charles Kupperman , who was a deputy to former national security adviser John Bolton, failed to show up for a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo