fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Woman in ‘total control’ of boyfriend charged in his suicide

Woman in ‘total control’ of boyfriend charged in his suicide

By: The Associated Press Mark Pratt October 28, 2019 0

BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston College student who had “complete and total control” over her boyfriend has been indicted on an involuntary manslaughter charge for encouraging him to take his own life, Boston’s top prosecutor said Monday. Inyoung You, 21, was “physically, verbally and psychologically abusive” to fellow Boston College student Alexander Urtula during an ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo