fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Army officer says he raised concerns about Trump and Ukraine

Army officer says he raised concerns about Trump and Ukraine

By: The Associated Press Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Colleen Long October 29, 2019 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military officer at the National Security Council twice raised concerns over the Trump administration’s push to have Ukraine investigate Democrats and Joe Biden, according to testimony the official is to deliver Tuesday in the House impeachment inquiry. Alexander Vindman, an Army lieutenant colonel who served in Iraq and, later, as a diplomat, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo