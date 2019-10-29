fbpx
Court Calendars for October 30, 2019

Court Calendars for October 30, 2019

By: Special to The Daily Record October 29, 2019 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:15 a.m. 1—174 Fernwood Ave LLC v Kiruesti McMillan, 47 Lisbon St – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Crescent Apartment Enterprises LLC v Kareem J Wilson, 58 Arborwood Crescent – Thomas C San Filipo 3—Crescent Apartment Enterprises LLC v Jazea E Torres, 207 Arborwood Crescent – Thomas C San Filipo 4—Crescent Apartment Enterprises LLC v Daniels S ...

