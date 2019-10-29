fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded October 11, 2019

Deeds Recorded October 11, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 29, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded October 11, 2019                93   NOT PROVIDED 300 CLAY ROAD PARTNERS LLC to 330 CLAY ROAD PARTNERS LLC Property Address: 300 CLAY ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Liber: 12253 Page: 0398 Tax Account: 162.09-1-9.1 Full Sale Price: $1.00 BRUCKMAN, STEVEN to LEASTMAN, JOHN K et ano Property Address: 7 STAMBER LANE, OGDEN NY Liber: 12253 Page: 0368 Tax Account: 115.02-4-20.2 Full Sale Price: $43,000.00 COLLINS, PETER W et ano ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo