Judge reinstates libel lawsuit filed by Covington Catholic teen against Washington Post

By: The Washington Post Paul Farhi  October 29, 2019 0

A federal judge reinstated part of a lawsuit against The Washington Post filed by the family of a Kentucky teenager that alleged the newspaper libeled the teen in its coverage of his encounter with a Native American activist at the Lincoln Memorial earlier this year. Judge William Bertelsman, who rejected the suit in July on First ...

