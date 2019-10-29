fbpx
Judgments Recorded July 8, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 29, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded July 8, 2019 JUDGMENT SATISFIED DRUMGOOLE, HAROLD II Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE HOLMES, DERRICK SR Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER HOLMES, DERRICK SR Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT ABDULLAH, BILAL H Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ALFORD, ANTOINE T SR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ALLEN, ROBERT JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ALTIDOR, DIXON Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION ...

