fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded October 10, 2019

Mortgages Recorded October 10, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 29, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 10, 2019                88   NOT PROVIDED 155 BELLWOOD DRIVE LLC Property Address: 155 BELLWOOD DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: $1,685,286.92 DENALI EXCELSIOR LLC & DENALI EXCELSIOR LLC Property Address: 59 FAIR STREET, NY Lender: RELIANT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $350,000.00 TAOUK HOLDING LLC Property Address: 100 SPRING FLOWER DRIVE, CHILI NY Lender: S&T BANK Amount: $2,600,000.00 14420 BISHOP, MICHELLE M & KAISER, CHARLES S Property Address: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo