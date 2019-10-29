fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded October 11, 2019

Mortgages Recorded October 11, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 29, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 11, 2019                112   NOT PROVIDED DMP REAL ESTATE LLC Property Address: 171 WEIDNER ROAD, CHILI NY Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: $1,335,833.14 HUSDON PLAZA LLC & HUSDON PLAZA LLC Property Address: GRANGE PLACE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $700,000.00 SVT LLC & SVT LLC Property Address: 150 SERENE PARK, WEBSTER NY Lender: ROCHESTER HOME EQUITY INC Amount: $550,000.00 14420 AG PROEPRTY EQUITY LLC Property Address: 36 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo