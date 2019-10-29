fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Preparing for tax season with tax-loss selling

Preparing for tax season with tax-loss selling

By: James Quackenbush October 29, 2019 0

As we near the end of 2019, individuals with taxable investment accounts should be proactively evaluating their tax situation and considering strategies to minimize their tax liability before the year is over. Therefore, if you are holding investments in stocks, mutual funds and bonds that are worth substantially less than the original purchase price, you ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo