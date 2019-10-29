fbpx
Rochester Human Trafficking Court expands

Court can now accept cases from town and village courts

By: Bennett Loudon October 29, 2019 0

A special court in Rochester designed to help human trafficking victims is expanding throughout Monroe County and beyond. Craig J. Doran, administrative judge for the Seventh Judicial District, announced Tuesday that the Rochester Human Trafficking Intervention Court (RHTIC) has been designated a “hub” court by Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks, so that it can now ...

