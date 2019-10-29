fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Vindman offers firsthand account of critical episodes in alleged quid pro quo

Vindman offers firsthand account of critical episodes in alleged quid pro quo

By: The Washington Post KAROUN DEMIRJIAN October 29, 2019 0

WASHINGTON — National Security Council Ukraine expert Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman's testimony in the House impeachment probe Tuesday is shedding new light on how Trump administration officials pressured Ukrainian leaders into investigations that could benefit the president, corroborating other witnesses with a firsthand account of the alleged attempt at a quid pro quo. Vindman's prepared remarks ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo