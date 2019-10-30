fbpx
Court Calendars for October 31, 2019

Court Calendars for October 31, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 30, 2019 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Ryan McGrath v Sue Brown & Laurie Cooper, 115 Electric Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Ryan McGrath v Tasha Holley, 18 Colgate St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Jayquanne Buter v Alxis Bell 238 Lexington Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Rochester Refugee Resettlement Services v Tito Zola & Julienne Rashidi, 478 Birr St – ...

