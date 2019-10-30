fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Doorley, Mitchell square off in DA race

Doorley, Mitchell square off in DA race

By: Bennett Loudon October 30, 2019 0

Incumbent Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley and challenger Shani Curry Mitchell agree that the winner of the race will be spending a lot of energy on new criminal justice reforms set to take effect in January. Starting next year, most defendants charged with misdemeanors and non-violent felonies will be freed without bail. And prosecutors will ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo