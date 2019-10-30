fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Non-mutual offensive collateral estoppel: Bifolk v. Philip Morris

Second Circuit – Non-mutual offensive collateral estoppel: Bifolk v. Philip Morris

By: Daily Record Staff October 30, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Non-mutual offensive collateral estoppel Fairness in application – Additional requirement Bifolk v. Philip Morris 17-3927 Judges Calabresi, Cabranes, and Wesley Background: The plaintiff commenced an action alleging that the defendant’s cigarettes were negligently designed and caused his wife’s death. Prior to the trial, the plaintiff moved to give preclusive effect to certain ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo